Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena takes a dig at Jasmin after she goes against Rubina; Sara calls Dilaik 'true friend'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Gurpal have reacted to the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 where Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin ditch Rubina Dialik to support Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task. Here's what they have to say.

Bigg Boss 14's upcoming episode is going to be full of drama and action. As Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik continue their battle for captaincy, housemates will put in their best foot to earn some extra points from the 'King and Queen.' While violence and aggression during the captaincy task have grabbed many eyeballs, it is the 'betrayal' in friendship has become the most-discussed topic. Are you wondering what we're talking about?

Well, it is about Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship. As revealed by the latest promo, Jasmin and Aly Goni will 'ditch' Rubina Dilaik and support her opponent Rahul in the captaincy task. This will not only leave Rubina hurt, but even Abhinav will be left shocked with their 'craze' to go against them and back Rahul. While Jasmin declares that she is 'not loyal to anyone,' Abhinav is seen telling Rubina that Aly feels that they are a 'threat' to him in the game. Jasmin's sudden 'flip' in attitude has left many startled. Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi and previously questioned about Jasmin's friendship with Rubina.

Now, after the promo release, Jasmin's switch has left Devoleena startled. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took a jibe at Jasmin pointing fingers at her bond with people in the house. Taking to Twitter Devo wrote, 'Oh please Jasmin and dosti (friendship), let's cut the crap and face the reality.' She also claimed that 'ab scene platega.'

While Devoleena took a dig at Jasmin, Bigg Boss 14's first evicted contestant, Sara Gurpal, praised Rubina for being a 'real friend.' Sara tweeted, 'Rubina Dilaik you are a true friend. I am so proud of you. Keep going, much love.'

Take a look at their tweets here:

#RubinaDilaik you are a true friend n I m so proud of you keeping going much love — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan will get into loggerheads with Nikki Tamboli, over her growing closeness to Kavita Kaushik. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will be the next captain of BB 14 - Rahul or Rubina? Let us know in the comment section below.

