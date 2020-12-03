Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena UPSET with Aly's exit; Feels something is wrong with Kavita post her fight with Rubina

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her views on Aly Goni's elimination after losing the task and the massive showdown between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik. Here's what she has to say about last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are receiving the best of entertainment, as the show is in its finale week. Last night's episode was all about drama and action. Aly Goni left the BB 14 house after losing the task, leaving Jasmin Bhasin extremely emotional. On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik got into a nasty fight, raising eyebrows. The two beauties vented out all their anger against each other, leaving everyone shocked.

After the massive showdown with Rubina, Kavita did the most unexpected thing - she walked out of the BB 14 house. Yes, Kavita walked out of Bigg Boss season 14 mid-way. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is an ardent follower of BB 14, has reacted to all the happenings in the house yesterday. The actress was upset and unhappy with Aly's exit from the house and wished to see him in the show next season. 'Arey yaar Bigg Boss this is really not done. Would love to see you Aly Goni in the next season where you can and will only focus on yourself and your game, expressed Devo.

Reacting to Kavita and Rubina's ugly fight, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant slammed Kavita for calling RubiNav's marriage issues fake. 'Something is really wrong with Kavita. Rubina shared personal things as per the task. What was she doing then? Wasn't it personal whatever she shared? Nobody is talking about that task but Kavita,' opined Devoleena.

Take a look at Devoleena's tweets here:

Arey yaar @BiggBoss this is really not done... Would love to see you @AlyGoni in the next season where you can and will only focus on yourself and your game. #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 2, 2020

Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn't it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi has extended her support to Kavita Kaushik and feels that Rubina is losing it. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you support - Kavita or Rubina? Do you want Aly back in the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

