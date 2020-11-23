  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Diandra feels Jasmin has become real Naagin post Aly's entry; Kamya agrees & calls her 'jealous'

Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares bashed Jasmin Bhasin for mocking Kavita Kaushik in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The former contestants felt that Jasmin has started revealing her 'real personality' after BFF Aly Goni's entry. Read on.
Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with drama, acting, overacting, fun, and emotions. With host Salman Khan, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor put contestants in tough spots to choose the winner of her 'special immunity stone.' After several games and conversations, Ekta gave the immunity stone to Rubina leaving her elated. On the other hand, Salman gave Kavita a chance to pay back to the housemates and take revenge. 

Salman asked her to reveal why she does not consider them as competitors. And the actress did not leave any stone unturned to vent out her angst against the inmates. While Kavita one by one disclosed why she dislikes the contestants, Jasmin Bhasin mocked her. Jasmin tried to create Kavita's funny parody by mimicking her and left everyone in splits. Lastly, she also gave a befitting reply to Kavita on the allegations put on her. However, Jasmin's sudden change in attitude and personality has not gone down well with former contestants Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 22 Written Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu gets eliminated; Rubina Dilaik wins 'immunity stone'

Kavita and Diandra two bashed Jasmin for mocking and poking Kavita unnecessarily and even felt that she is slowly now revealing her 'real personality.' Diandra was confused with Jasmin's nasty personality and asked 'What has happened to Jasmin? Why has she become a Naagin for real ? She used to be so sweet and nice, now suddenly is over the top nasty. Is it the Aly effect?' Kamya agreed with her, and replied, 'I swear, I'm shocked.' 

Kamya further said that Jasmin is 'jealous' of Kavita, stating, 'Baap re itni jalan Jasmin. Acting toh achhi kar leti (At least, you should have acted properly). She added, Waise Asli game toh ab shuru hua hai (Now, the real game has begun). Glad Bigg Boss got Aly Goni in the house at least real Jasmin toh dekhne mili (we got to see the real Jasmin finally).' Lastly, Kamya also lashed out at Aly for calling Kavita 'Made in China' but fearing her presence in the BB 14 house. 

Take a look at Kamya and Diandra's tweets here: 

Meanwhile, Jaan Kumar Sanu got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house yesterday. His 'good friend' Nikki Tamboli was left deeply emotional with his exit. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nakuul Mehta is 'confused' as Disha Parmar REVEALS she has sent her answer to Rahul's proposal

Credits :Kamya Punjabi's Twitter / Diandra Soares Twitter

