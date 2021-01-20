  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares slams Rahul Vaidya over an alleged objectionable comment on women in the past

An old tweet allegedly shared by Rahul Vaidya has gone viral on Twitter. Here's what Diandra Soares has to say about the same.
Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares slams Rahul Vaidya over an alleged objectionable comment on women in the past
Rahul Vaidya’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 14 house has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride.  Despite quitting the show in between, the singer returned with great enthusiasm and has been garnering positive responses from his fans. As expected, certain sections love Rahul for his straightforward nature while a few others do not support him owing to his constant fights with a few housemates, especially Rubina Dilaik. In the midst of all this, he has drawn flak on social media.

This is related to an alleged old tweet by the singer in which he passes an objectionable comment against women. Here’s how it reads, “There's No excuse of hitting a woman, unless you are slapping that a** during s**!” Whether or not this account of Rahul is an authentic one is still not known. However, many netizens have now slammed him because of the same. Among them is former BB contestant Diandra Soares who re-shared the tweet and said, “Someone should slap him first before s** !!!!!!!”  

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Rahul recently got into another ugly fight with Rubina and Abhinav. It so happened that he passed a few personal remarks on the couple which did not go well with him. While Rubina slammed the singer for commenting on her personal life, she also added that he did not have the guts to bring his partner to the show. The actress and Rahul have been at loggerheads right from the beginning. Both of them often indulge in massive fights at times.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya at loggerheads as latter passes personal remarks on her & Abhinav

