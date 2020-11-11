  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Did Akanksha take a jibe at Paras while praising Rahul Vaidya for proposing Disha Parmar on show

As Rahul Vaidya is set to propose Disha Parmar on national television, Akanksha Puri is all praises for the former Indian Idol singer.
Bigg Boss 14 is making news for more than one reason these days. From a great ensemble of cast to the controversies, tasks and fights, the popular reality show has been witnessing it all. But in the new episode of the show, BB14 will be changing the vibe as Rahul Vaidya will be seen confessing his love for his ladylove Disha Parmar. Yes! You are reading it right. On Disha’s 26th birthday today, Rahul will be going down on his knees and will pop the big question to the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress.

While his sweet gesture has been winning hearts, the social media is inundated with heartwarming messages for this couple. Amid this Akanksha Puri also hailed Rahul for taking his relationship to the next level. This isn’t all. She also took a sly jibe at her ex-beau Paras Chhabra who was, apparently, disrespectful towards their relationship during his stint on Bigg Boss 13 after his growing proximity with Mahira Sharma. Akanksha wrote, “It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23 !! Thanks for changing my perception #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both ! #bb14.”

Take a look at Akanksha Puri’s tweet about Rahul Vaidya proposing Disha Parmar:

Meanwhile, several celebs have lauded Rahul for his bold step on national television. In fact, Devoleena Bhattacharjee even stated that Disha should reply soon.

