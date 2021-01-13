Bigg Boss 14: Did Sonali Phogat confess about having feelings for Aly Goni?

Sonali Phogat entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant a few weeks ago. Read on to know more.

Love angles aren’t uncommon inside the Bigg Boss house and this season is no different in connection with the same. After Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, another love angle seems to have surfaced very recently. And this time, it’s between Sonali Phogat and Aly Goni. The actress-turned-politician might be one of the latest entrants inside Bigg Boss 14 but she has had her fair share of the game inside the house and multiple instances prove the same.

It so happened that in the latest episode, Arshi Khan asked Sonali if she has feelings for Eijaz Khan to which she replied in the negative. However, she was left blushing when asked about Aly. Not only that but Aly also gets to know about the same and can’t stop smiling about it. Sonali also had a conversation with Eijaz the next morning and confessed not being able to control her feelings. Later on, she reveals that she did fall in love with someone after her husband’s death but backed out.

Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, and even Aly could be seen pulling her leg in one instance as she blushes while talking about her feelings. Later on, one could see Aly and Sonali dancing together happily while Rahul sings a song for them. The recent nominations came as a shock for the actress as Rakhi chose to save Abhinav over her. Meanwhile, she also had a major fight with Nikki and was seen throwing the latter’s food on her bed.

