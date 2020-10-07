Bigg Boss 14: Did you know Shehzad Deol takes 10 different coloured turbans to create Punjab Da Munda style?

Shehzad Deol is all pumped up to showcase his style statement in Bigg Boss 14 house. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 14's first week has been going fair with Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan among others making their presence felt. The reality show saw three ex contestants enter as seniors - , Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Among others, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, have also entered as contestants.

Ace of Space fame Shehzad Deol has also entered the show and is the second turban clad contestant to enter the reality show after Navjot Singh Sidhu. On the first day itself, Shehzad and Nikki had a heated argument over chores leaving everyone shocked. But, did you know that the Punjabi model has taken with him around 10 different coloured turbans to create his unique Punjab Da Munda style inside the Bigg Boss house. He did this as he wanted to bring out his true Punjabi nature and culture from day 1 of the show.

Meanwhile, about entering the show, he added, "I have always looked forward to getting an opportunity to participate in a reality show like Bigg Boss, and now that I have finally gotten the chance to do so, I am going to utilize this chance to only and only win the hearts of the audience. Being a typical Punjabi boy at heart, I am going to show the world what we Punjabis are made of! While our mantra in life is khao, peeyo, aish karo lekin kisi ka dil na dukhao, when the situation arises I will take the right stand in the house depending on the matter."

