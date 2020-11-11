Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar REACTS to beau Rahul Vaidya’s wedding proposal in the cutest way

As Disha Parmar is celebrating her 26th birthday today, her beau Rahul Vaidya decided to make her day more special by proposing her on national television.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who had become a household name for his stint in Indian Idol, has been making the headlines these days, not just for his performance on the popular reality show, but also for his personal life. The handsome singer has proposed his ladylove Disha Parmar on national television. This happened on Disha’s 26th birthday today wherein he got down on his knees and confessed his love for her. While the episode will air tonight, the promos of the show are going viral on social media.

Needless to say, Rahul’s proposal has been garnering a lot of attention and everyone is keen to know about the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress’ reaction for the same. Now as per a video shared by The Khabri, Disha is over the moon over this adorable gesture by Rahul. In the video, while the actress was excited about her birthday celebration, she couldn’t stop blushing when quizzed about Rahul’s proposal on national television. Clearly, Disha is quite happy with the adulation coming her way.

Take a look at Disha Parmar’s reaction to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal:

Finally #DishaParmar replies and Reacts to #RahulVaidya Proposal on national television

Must watch her Video reaction

https://t.co/eWYA6r3zE5 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 11, 2020

To note, Rahul and Disha have been dating each other for quite some time now, however, neither of them had made their relationship official so far. Meanwhile, Rahul’s grand proposal has left everyone in awe including the housemates and the celebs like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Akanksha Puri. In fact, Akanksha tweeted, “It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23!! Thanks for changing my perception #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both !”

