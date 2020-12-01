Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar roots for beau Rahul Vaidya for finale; Nakuul Mehta 'teases' and makes her blush

As Bigg Boss 14 has entered its finale week, Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar rooted for his game on the show saying 'BB 14 belongs to Rahul.' Her former co-star Nakuul Mehta took this opportunity to pull her leg and she couldn't stop blushing. Read on.

Bigg Boss 14 has reached a crucial stage - the finale week. Yes! Much to everyone's surprise, the makers and threw a googly and revealed that only four contestants out of the lot will make it to the finale. No, this does not mean that Bigg Boss season 14 is coming to an end, as new twists and surprises are waiting for BB 14 fans.

With the ongoing finale week, contestants are giving their 200% and leaving no stone unturned to prove their mettle to make it big. Not only contenders, but even their loved ones and fans are extending their inconsistent support to them. Yesterday, Rahul Vaidya's fans brought a storm on social media as they showered their love on him and revealed why he deserves to be one of the finalists of the season. They supported him in abundance by trending, 'BB 14 Belongs to Rahul Vaidya' claiming that the season is entertaining because of his antics and fun-loving nature.

Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar was overwhelmed by the love he was receiving from his fans. She thanked Rahul's supporters with a sweet message and also rooted for her beau to make it to the top. 'You amazing people are making so much effort deserve an applaud! BB 14 Belongs to Rahul Vaidya,' expressed Disha.

Disha's support for Rahul caught Nakuul Mehta's attention, and he took this opportunity to pull her leg. Nakuul commented and hinted that even Disha belongs to Rahul. He wrote, 'Also, Disha.' To which she blushed and replied, 'Hahahaha.' Well, this means even Nakuul is all hearts for Disha and Rahul's bond. Nakuul and Disha made their Television debut with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Take a look at Disha and Nakuul's social media banter over Rahul here:

You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud!! BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 30, 2020

Also, Disha ;-p — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 30, 2020

Hahaha!! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, on November 11, Rahul proposed to Disha on national television, leaving everyone awestruck. He went down on one knee and popped up the question to Disha, 'Will you marry me.' Disha recently informed that she has sent her reply to Rahul's proposal, but did not disclose her final answer. What are your thoughts on Nakuul 'teasing' Disha over Rahul? Let us know in the comment section below.

