Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar shares a cryptic tweet amid Rahul Vaidya's constant fights with housemates

Rahul Vaidya had earlier proposed to Disha Parmar for marriage inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, the actress is yet to respond to the same.

Bigg Boss 14 has surely been able to keep the audience completely engaged in the past few weeks. There is no denying that the situation has become more intense after the entry of the challengers into the house. Right from Rakhi Sawant to Arshi Khan or Rahul Mahajan, the challengers have given a tough competition to the rest of the housemates. Apart from them, there is someone else who also entered the BB house recently. We are talking about Rahul Vaidya here.

Although the singer chose to walk out of the house a few days ago, he was brought back again. The popular contestant grabbed headlines after having proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. While everyone is awaiting the latter’s response, Rahul himself has created quite a stir of late owing to his arguments with the other housemates. This has led to the singer drawing flak from a lot of netizens and even his fans.

In the midst of all this, Disha has shared a cryptic tweet that has now caught everyone’s attention on social media. Here’s what she writes, “The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become.” Whether the message is intended for Rahul Vaidya or for his haters remains a question here. A few days back, the actress expressed her happiness after the singer’s entry into the house through social media. Apart from Rahul, Vikas Gupta who was ousted from the house after having pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool has also re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Meanwhile, check out Disha Parmar's tweet below:

Credits :Disha Parmar Twitter

