Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan gets emotional seeing his elder brother after 100 days; Says ‘Miss you lot’

This week, Bigg Boss 14 will be allowing the housemates to meet their family members. Contestants got emotional after seeing them.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 14 will be soon meeting their family members after many days. The new promo released by the channel shows contestants becoming emotional after seeing their family members. The show has always made headlines for the nasty fights; however, this week, it will be an emotional one. As per the promo, Eijaz Khan, who recently confessed his love for Pavitra Punia, cries a lot after seeing his older brother. He tells him how much he misses him.

The promo released shows Eijaz Khan’s brother entering the room. There is a glass door between them. They have to talk through a phone. He says, “After staying away from you, I understand your value. I miss you. After coming out of here, I will stay with dad.” He further said to his brother to convey a message to his father that he has raised two warriors and there is nothing to worry about. His elder brother asked him not to stay alone. The other housemates also cried after seeing Eijaz turning emotional.

The channel promo video caption reads, 'Bhai se milkar @eijazkhan ne bayaan kiya apne akelepan ka dukh, jisse dekhkar gharwalein bhi ho gaye emotional!'

Later, we also saw Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya meeting their mothers. Rahul’s mother also said to him that she has started his wedding preparation. Listening to this, Aly Goni teased Rahul and also whistled for him. This week, it is a family task.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

