Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan loses calm over Vikas Gupta’s revelation about the former’s ex girlfriend

Eijaz Khan, who has been one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 14, has opened up on her ugly past on the show.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: December 25, 2020 09:20 pm
Bigg Boss 14 has been synonymous to ugly fights since the first day be it the nasty argument between Eijaz Khan-Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin-Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Gupta-Arshi Khan and many more. The popular reality show is proof that there are no permanent friends and enemies in the house. While BB14 is witnessing new twist in every episode these days, the upcoming episode is set to leave the audience on edge of their seats as Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen getting into an ugly fight.

As per the promo, Vikas was seen talking to Nikki Tamboli about Eijaz Khan. According to Vikas, the Tanu Weds Manu actor’s ex-girlfriend had cheated on him with Gupta. “here was a girl with whom I got too friendly and later found that she was his (Eijaz Khan) girlfriend. She was cheating on him with me,” Eijaz said. Soon the Kavyanjali actor lost his calm and ended up locking horns with Vikas. In the fit of rage, Eijaz stated that his ex-flame had told him that she had filed a case against him under someone else’s influence. To this, Vikas questions Eijaz if that was him and warns the actor about spreading wrong information on the show.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 promo:

Meanwhile, housemates were seen trying to pacify both Vikas and Eijaz but looks like this ugly argument will once again change the dynamics in the house. What do you think about this new twist in the game? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother on aggression, actor sharing childhood trauma, bond with Pavitra

Credits :Colors Twitter

