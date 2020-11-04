Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan talks about his financial condition; Says, ‘I had Rs 4K in my account’

On last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan opened up about his financial condition to Shardul Pandit.

Bigg Boss season 14 is in full swing now. In last night episode, after the nomination task, Rubina Dilaik, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya got nominated for this week. And the house once again got divided into green zone and red zone. Shardul got upset and told the captain of the house, Eijaz Khan that he doesn’t want to leave the show like this. Shardul also explained to him that due to his survival instincts, the mask was in his hand but he couldn’t snatch it away.

Shardul and Naina were paired up for the task but the former had taken the mask in his hand. To stay safe, both of them gave a reason but ultimately the duo got nominated. Later, Eijaz told Shardul that he should have snatched the mask because Naina knows how to play a game because she is a seasoned reality show person. Eijaz further said, “For her dresses and make-up are more important but for you, you will count the pair of socks and undergarments you have. Why didn’t you cry in front of her? Why didn’t you beg in front of her? You should have spoken about your living conditions.”

Later, Eijaz opened up about his financial condition and said, “I had Rs 4K in my account. I had borrowed Rs. 1.5 Lakh in advance. Shardul, you have to speak up. Don’t lose hope Shardul. Cry, vent out your anger, show your anger and your desperation. Think about your nephew’s face, your mother’s face…let the anger boil inside you and bring it out.” After speaking with Eijaz, Shardul felt lighter and better.

Earlier, in our Untold Story, Eijaz had opened up on battling depression, sustaining multiple injuries, failed relationships and more. During the chat session, the actor revealed about his struggle, he said that he had only 4K in his account and he used to live in a small apartment in Bandra. But after Kkavyanjali, there was no looking back for the actor.

