Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan thanks fans for their immense love; Urges them to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Eijaz Khan’s sudden exit from the Bigg Boss 14 left the housemates and his fans extremely shocked. Ardent fans surely remember that he was the first contestant to enter the BB house on the day of its premiere last year. Now, after having survived for more than 100 days, the actor had to leave owing to his prior work commitments. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the house as his proxy, the fans of Eijaz surely miss his stint in the show.

Well, here’s something special for all the fans of the actor. Eijaz has sent a heartfelt message to all of them through a video that he has shared on social media. The actor begins by expressing his gratitude towards everyone for their immense love towards him when he was a part of Bigg Boss 14. He ends up saying that he has never received such a response in his life earlier. Apart from that, the actor promises that he won’t disappoint them if given the chance to enter the show again. Lastly, Eijaz requests everyone to support Devoleena as this might pave the way for his entry later on.

Check out the video below:

Eijaz made headlines during his stay in Bigg Boss 14 for yet another reason – Pavitra Punia. Their love blossomed inside the house in no time despite differences of opinions and constant arguments. The actress even came to meet him during the family week. Both of them even ended up expressing their feelings for each other.

