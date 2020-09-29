Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan to turn tables with 'swag' in Salman Khan's show? Makers drop hint with new teaser

Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stones unturned to grab viewers' attention, as they have released yet another new teaser of the show. And it looks like they've dropped hints about Eijaz Khan making his 'grand' entry in Salman Khan's show. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 14 is hands-down the most-awaited show on Indian Television right now. With merely four days left for the grand premiere, fans cannot keep calm to know what 'new' drama does this season have to offer them. It was only yesterday that the makers dropped a new teaser from the BB 14 launch, which most likely featured South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli.

Now, just a few moments ago, the makers have dropped in another new teaser from Bigg Boss 14's much-anticipated launch, which has caught everyone's attention. This time, the makers have dropped hints about a male contestant, and well, it looks like, it is none other than Eijaz Khan. In the teaser, we see a man decked up in a black-white tuxedo, with his face covered in a mask, flaunts his 'swag' on the stage. And with the body language, physique, and moves, it gives full vibes of the 'mystery man' to be Eijaz Khan.

Eijaz's name has been doing rounds as a potential contestant of Bigg Boss 14 for quite some time. While the handsome 45-year-old actor has not revealed anything about doing 's show yet, but with this 'new teaser,' it seems like Eijaz is all set to enter the BB 14 house. The interesting point thing here is, that Eijaz's entry on the stage, the background music plays, 'Tera Baap Aaya.' Well, it seems like Eijaz Khan is all set to turn tables upside down in Bigg Boss season 14 with his 'swag.'

Take a look at BB 14's new teaser here:

Well, we must say, in the teaser, Eijaz looks quite fashionable and confident. It would be interesting to see if he turns out to be the 'baap' of BB 14 or not. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere on Saturday? Let us know in the comment section below.

