Bigg Boss 14: Emotions run high as Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla & others hear from family members

The family week of Bigg Boss 14 is finally here and several contestants will hear from their loved ones after a long time. From Rahul Vaidya's wedding planning to Eijaz Khan’s emotional reaction to his brother's call, today’s episode is going to be an emotional ride.

The toughest part of Bigg Boss for the contestants is staying away from their families for long periods of time. While they do have the thirst to win the show and last for the longest time in the Bigg Boss house, they also miss their families dearly. So when Bigg Boss arranges for a visit by family members, the emotions run high in the house. Today, after months of staying away from loved ones, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and other housemates will get to hear from their loved ones.

During the episode, Rahul Vaidya’s mother will be the first to enter. An overjoyed Rahul sings a song to her. He also asks her about his marriage plans and she replies that the preparations have already begun! This bit of news leaves the housemates in smiles. Further, Nikki’s meeting with her mother is quite emotional. Nikki bursts into tears soon as she sees her mother. She complains to her mother that her housemates are being fake with her and that any bond she tries to establish, breaks up. Her mother advises her that it is a game and that she needs to maintain her composure. Nikki can’t help but thank Bigg Boss for it!

Abhinav gets a rather surprising visit from Shilpa Saklani. She calls Abhinav her ‘Jungle Boy’ and says that she is proud of both Abhinav and Rubina about how they are playing the game. Aly’s video call with his family, too, is an extremely emotional point. There is not a time during the call when Aly’s eyes are not moist. He meets his sister, nephew and is overjoyed! She also gives Aly and Jasmin’s relationship a thumbs up and Jasmin cannot help but blush and smile.

The most emotional call of all is between Eijaz and his elder brother. As the younger sibling, Eijaz confesses how he currently feels in the Bigg Boss house. His elder brother gives him some great advice and tells him to not feel alone ever.

It’s a time for laughter, smiles, tears and a mix of emotions as the family members enter the Bigg Boss house. It will be interesting to see how the remaining housemates including Rakhi, Arshi, Vikas and Sonali react to their dear ones coming to meet them!

