Bigg Boss 14: Everything you need to know about the sanitisation measures taken for safety amid COVID 19 scare

Bigg Boss 14 commences in a few hours from now. The grand premiere will kickstart with introducing the season in his unique style. After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss 13, expectations from the 14th season are obviously high. However, this year has not been an ordinary year with a pandemic scare still looming and an almost lockdown situation still in parts of the country. Bigg Boss promises to give a befitting answer to the boredom and bring some excitement on TV screens. The confirmed list of participants include Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa.

Not just them, , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will be entering the house as mentors and will be throwing challenges for the contestants. Sounds interesting? Well, amid the COVID 19 scare, the makers have revealed the precautionary measures taken to ensure all norms are followed before the contestants step their foot inside the house which is beautifully designed. Among other things, the contestants were quarantined for 14 days in a hotel room with all medical tests undertaken. The SoPs followed on the set of the reality show and also the sanitising process involved. BB14 crew made sure to sanitize every corner of the set and ensured every one is wearing a mas. It was ensured that everyone used sanitizers including host Salman Khan. The BB house was also completely sanitized ahead of the grand premiere and was left untouched and locked for 24 hours. To anyone wondering how the makers will ensure the safety of the contestants, well here is the answer.

During the press conference, the channel had mentioned that they hope no one gets diagnosed with COVID while inside the house. They accepted that this is a difficult season to pull off but they have braced themselves and are looking forward to a fantastic opening.

Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 Pm on Saturday and Sunday.

