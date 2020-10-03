  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Everything you need to know about the sanitisation measures taken for safety amid COVID 19 scare

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, makers reveal all the precautionary measures taken on the sets in the view of pandemic situation. Read.
33976 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 06:55 pm
Sanitising measures taken for BB 14 houseBigg Boss 14: Everything you need to know about the sanitisation measures taken for safety amid COVID 19 scare
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 commences in a few hours from now. The grand premiere will kickstart with Salman Khan introducing the season in his unique style. After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss 13, expectations from the 14th season are obviously high. However, this year has not been an ordinary year with a pandemic scare still looming and an almost lockdown situation still in parts of the country. Bigg Boss promises to give a befitting answer to the boredom and bring some excitement on TV screens. The confirmed list of participants include Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa. 

Not just them, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will be entering the house as mentors and will be throwing challenges for the contestants. Sounds interesting? Well, amid the COVID 19 scare, the makers have revealed the precautionary measures taken to ensure all norms are followed before the contestants step their foot inside the house which is beautifully designed. Among other things, the contestants were quarantined for 14 days in a hotel room with all medical tests undertaken. The SoPs followed on the set of the reality show and also the sanitising process involved. BB14 crew made sure to sanitize every corner of the set and ensured every one is wearing a mas. It was ensured that everyone used sanitizers including host Salman Khan.  The BB house was also completely sanitized ahead of the grand premiere and was left untouched and locked for 24 hours. To anyone wondering how the makers will ensure the safety of the contestants, well here is the answer. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli to raise the temperature with her panache on Salman Khan’s show?

During the press conference, the channel had mentioned that they hope no one gets diagnosed with COVID while inside the house. They accepted that this is a difficult season to pull off but they have braced themselves and are looking forward to a fantastic opening. 

Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 Pm on Saturday and Sunday. 

Are you excited for the show?

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 Air Date: Salman Khan hosted reality show to premiere on THIS day in September?
Bigg Boss 14: Kumkum Bhagya fame Mishal Raheja DENIES being part of the show: I don’t think I'm cut out for it
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to NOT enter BB house amid COVID 19 scare; Actor to host show from his farm house?
Bigg Boss 14: Makers of Salman Khan's show to introduce a NEW format and it has a 'lockdown' connection
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hikes his fees to host the reality show; To charge THIS whopping amount?
Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Shagun Pandey REVEALS he is keen to do Bigg Boss; Says 'I'm preparing for the show'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement