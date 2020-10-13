Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Sara Gurpal to enter Salman Khan's show again?

The seniors unanimously voted against Sara Gurpal in the previous episode post which she was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on October 3, 2020, and the show has already witnessed its first-ever eviction. Yes, you heard it right. Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal is the first contestant to be evicted from ’s show this time. Sara was nominated along with Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkhani. However, this time, the elimination was done not based on the audience votes. It was instead a unanimous decision that was made on the part of the seniors in the BB house.

As we all know, , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have entered Bigg Boss season 14 as the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ However, the freshers felt the real pressure of the seniors’ power only when it was announced that they will have to vote one of the freshers out in the show’s first eviction. As mentioned earlier, the three of them took Sara’s name. Post that, numerous netizens expressed displeasure over the decision and called it unfair on social media.

However, we have got some good news for all the ardent fans of Sara Gurpal. Sources suggest that the Punjabi diva will return to Salman Khan’s show after a few days. Well, this is sure to leave many of her followers and well-wishers beaming with joy. Meanwhile, talking about the Bigg Boss 14 house, the latest promo suggests that the housemates are soon going to battle it out in yet another immunity task.

Are you excited about Sara Gurpal’s return to Bigg Boss season 14? Do let us know in the comments section.

