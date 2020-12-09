Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya to 're enter' Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 14 viewers will get a 'big surprise' soon as eliminated contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya may make a smashing 're-entry' in the BB 14 house. Read deets inside.

Bigg Boss 14 is unpredictable. With 'ab scene paltega' being the theme of the season, the makers are throwing googlies at any point, leaving everyone surprised. It was only this weekend that introduced challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan as the new entrants of BB 14, who will add their 'tadka' to the show.

Now, it looks like another 'surprise' is set to change the game this weekend. Are you wondering what it is? Well, it's related to the past. Don't get confused, we're talking about past contestants and their re-entry. Yes, if the latest gossips are to be believed, the three most popular evicted contestants are all set to make their way in the BB 14 house once again. They are, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli. As per gossip mills, the makers are toying with the idea of getting some eliminated housemates back in the BB 14 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni takes a jibe at Eijaz Khan for 'flipping' over Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Aly, Rahul, and Nikki may enter the show this Friday or on the Weekends. While no confirmation has been made yet. However, fans of Bigg Boss 14 were mighty disappointed with their exit and also ran social media campaigns for their re-entry. Well, it seems like, given the outcry by viewers, Aly, Rahul, and Nikki might get the 'golden chance' to re-enter the BB 14 house again. While Rahul had voluntarily quitted the show, Nikki was evicted in finale week owing to low votes. Aly, on the other hand, sacrificed his place for Jasmin Bhasin after losing the task and walked out.

Take a look at The Khabri's post here:

#AlyGoni and Other Eliminated contestants are Expected to enter house on friday or saturday#NikkiTamboli and #RahulVaidya can also join him — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in yesterday's captaincy task, Manu Punjabi played a smart game and became the new captain. He has formed a group with Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan, and Kashmera Shah to move ahead in the game, and give others a tough competition. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the trio make a comeback? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 8 Written Update: Manu Punjabi becomes the captain; Eijaz and Rubina Dilaik lock horns

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×