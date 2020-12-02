Bigg Boss 14 ex contestant Pavitra Punia on Eijaz Khan sharing childhood trauma: It shattered me completely

Eijaz Khan was seen getting emotional after he opened about his childhood trauma during the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has witnessed a great ensemble of contestants who have been giving each other a tough fight. Amid this, Eijaz Khan has been the talk of the town as he has been touted to be one of the strongest contestants in the house. The actor has been making headlines for his strong game and boss like attitude. However, the recent task of dark secrets presented the vulnerable side of the Tanu Weds Manu star as she spoke about being molested as a child.

Eijaz was in tears when made the revelation and it got everyone emotional. After the episode was aired, former BB13 contestant Pavitra Punia, who had a soft corner for Eijaz, penned a heartfelt note for the actor. Sharing a video of Eijaz’s confession on her Instagram handle, Pavitra stated that knowing about Eijaz’s childhood trauma left her shattered. Furthermore, she called him ‘Khuda ka bachha’ and stated that he had everything what it takes to be a winner. She also stated that her fondness and respect for Eijaz has increased even more.

“It shattered me completely after knowing yesterday that what you been through. It broke me inside and I remembered every time you used to say “mujhe touch mat karo “(when we used to fight) but you had faith in me and I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave for and have been craving for since childhood and all this while after been through that trauma. I am super proud that I know your heart and soul and what a beautiful human being you are. My respect and fondness have increased 10 folds #strongerthanever. It takes a lot to confess the deepest darkest secrets and you proved it that “YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES! Ma winner.” khuda ka bacha,” she added.

Take a look at Pavitra Punia’s post for Eijaz Khan:

To recall, Pavitra’s sizzling chemistry with Eijaz made headlines time and again and there were speculations if the duo was falling in love with each other. In fact, while Pavitra was quite vocal about her fondness for Eijaz, the latter was quite reserved about his feelings.

