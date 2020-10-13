Bigg Boss 14: Ex inmates Shefali Bagga, Andy & Asim Riaz's brother express shock over Sara Gurpal's eviction

In a shocking move on Monday, Bigg Boss 14 saw its first eviction in Sara Gurpal. However, ex contestants are not very happy with the way it was conducted.

Sara Gurpal's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 left the viewers numb as it was completely unexpected. For those unknown, after the nomination round last night, Bigg Boss in a twist left it on the seniors to suggest a name who could be eliminated from the house. After a lot of too and fro, Sara Gurpal was the one to get evicted from the house. Even as it was known that and Gauahar Khan were actually against her eviction but caved in to Sidharth Shukla's opinion.

In the episode, we saw Hina and Gauahar saying, "She is completely unwell. There have been doctors coming up everyday to check her, yet she is not at all cribbing about it and carrying on. She deserves a chance. She deserves a benefit of doubt." Ex contestants, Shefali Bagga, Andy Kumar, Bandgi Kalra and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz too called out the decision on Twitter and called it unfair.

""Saw it late cz of #IPL &my show bt this was unfair with #saragurupal She shouldn’t have been evicted like this just in the beginning.The decision atleast should have remained in the hands of the viewers.If everything the seniors will do,what are the viewers for?#BiggBoss14 #BB14," Shefali tweeted. On the other hand, Andy wrote, "Im lil shocked that @GAUAHAR_KHAN & @eyehinakhan such Strong powerful righteous women would agree with @sidharth_shukla @SaraGurpals deserves better!"

Im lil shocked that @GAUAHAR_KHAN & @eyehinakhan such Strong powerful righteous women would agree with @sidharth_shukla @SaraGurpals deserves better! #GauaharKhan #hinakhan #SidharthShukla https://t.co/jLk8zDrxPz — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) October 12, 2020 Saw it late cz of #IPL &my show bt this was unfair with #saragurupal She shouldn’t have been evicted like this just in the beginning.The decision atleast should have remained in the hands of the viewers.If everything the seniors will do,what are the viewers for?#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) October 12, 2020 Evicting the contestants just by the seniors is so not fair. Contestants have come here to entertain the people. The viewers should decide by vote. Not jus three people based on their understanding. Things need to get real. #bb14 @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) October 12, 2020

What do you think? Sara Gurpal's eviction was fair or unfair? Let us know in the comments section below.

