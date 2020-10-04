Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla: If anyone is unreasonable especially with Rubina, that supersedes game

Abhinav Shukla spoke to Pinkvilla before entering the house. In a candid chat, he opened up how he feels he might win tasks inside and how nothing is bigger to him than Rubina Dilaik. Read.

Abhinav Shukla has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav has been part of a couple of shows but is a traveller by heart. The actor before entering the house spoke to us about why he accepted the Bigg Boss offer, his equation with Rubina and how will they survive the test inside the house. Abhinav also revealed what does he think will be his weakness and strength inside the house. Excerpts below:

After a vacation in the hills, now inside the BB house, what made you say yes?

After spending so much in nature, in the hills, amid the greens, we thought we need a little drama in our life. Eventually, we had to get back to civilisation because Mumbai is our karmbhoomi and we thought Bigg Boss house will probably condition us for that. We are mentally prepared for it.

Since Rubina and you are the only couple inside, how will you react if put in two different teams?

I am 100% sure that we will put in two different teams but how are we going to deal with it? I will stand by my team till the point that they don’t overstep any ethical boundaries. As long as it is part of the game, I will stand by the team and play it but if someone is trying to be unreasonable especially with Rubina then that's where I draw the line. That supersedes the game.

Knowing you, you like your solitude and adventure. Why BB?

I like taking challenges and I have taken. A lot of physical challenges before but this was a challenge that I was avoiding, dealing with people, avoiding confrontation with stupid people, or someone who is just putting up an act. But there comes a time when you just dive in. I told Rubina when the offer came, that you do it, I don’t think I will do it. You go ahead and just be there and see for yourself, you will learn a lot about yourself. Then she said why don't we both go as it will teach us a lot about ourselves and I saw a point in that. So, we thought it will be nice to experiment at this time.

Your strength and weaknesses?

My strength would be that I will have a solution to everything, so if the Bigg Boss allows me and challenges include a lot of science and smart work involved, then I might shine among the rest. My weakness would be I cannot stand anyone who uses foul language and then I have two options either to ignore you or push you away. I don't know what I will do in the spur of the moment. But let's see how it goes.

Usually, celebrities worry about what people will think about them when they go inside. Did you have apprehensions?

We have been doing it for years now. We had been getting offers long before and we would wonder what will people think. But then we realized we don't have too many controversies around us. We are not negative people in real life, so even if the buttons are pushed, the audience will think we are reasonable and doing what we are for a reason.

