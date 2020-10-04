  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Did you know that Hina Khan did NOT really cut Jasmin Bhasin's hair?

Hina Khan tested Jasmin Bhasin's endurance inside the Bigg Boss 14 house with a task. Read to know more details.
Jasmin Bhasin and Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Did you know that Hina Khan did NOT really cut Jasmin Bhasin's hair?
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere ended with Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal introduced as the first few contestants who entered. There will be four more contestants entering next week as per our reports. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla, all former contestants, have entered the house with a special task in mind. While Hina will be seen handling personal belongings, Gauahar will manage kitchen while Sidharth will overlook the bedroom area. The trio have been bestowed with the major responsibility of rejecting and selecting people to go inside. 

In the premiere episode we saw Sidharth, Guauhar and Hina enter as those who will be testing the contestants, mentoring them and adding an extra tadka in this current season.  When actress Jasmin Bhasin entered her endurance was tested, in which, Hina was seen cutting a part of Jasmin's hair as part of the task. While many may feel that the actress actually chopped off Jasmin's beautiful tresses, a little birdie tells us, "Hina was actually using an hair extension which was a prop in the task. So in reality, she wasn’t chopping any of Jasmin’s real hair."  

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan picks Gauahar Khan over Sidharth Shukla; Hina Khan chooses the latter

One can recall Hina's endurance during Bigg Boss 11 as she emerged as one the strongest contestants mentally from the show.  And interestingly Jasmin when asked selected Hina as someone she would want to befriend so that she can get tips and become like Hina.  

