Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Did you know that Hina Khan did NOT really cut Jasmin Bhasin's hair?
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere ended with Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal introduced as the first few contestants who entered. There will be four more contestants entering next week as per our reports. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla, all former contestants, have entered the house with a special task in mind. While Hina will be seen handling personal belongings, Gauahar will manage kitchen while Sidharth will overlook the bedroom area. The trio have been bestowed with the major responsibility of rejecting and selecting people to go inside.
One can recall Hina's endurance during Bigg Boss 11 as she emerged as one the strongest contestants mentally from the show. And interestingly Jasmin when asked selected Hina as someone she would want to befriend so that she can get tips and become like Hina.