Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan: I've the right mix of mistakes, experience & humility; relate to Sidharth

After playing the romantic hero on the small screen and literally making it to every girl's crush list at some point, Eijaz Khan enters the Bigg Boss 14 house. The handsome 'hero' is known for his short temperament and has claimed to be more attached to pets than to humans. even joked if this is one of the reasons he is single to date. Eijaz, who was the first contestant to enter the house, is definitely one name everyone is awaiting to see inside and before entering the house, we asked him his reason to accept the offer this time, a former contestant whose journey he relates to, his aggressive nature and more. Excerpts below:

We know you had been getting offers before, what is your reason for saying yes this year?

The biggest reason for me to say yes to BB is that all my life I have said no because I always felt that reality TV takes away from an actor because the actor relates to the actor's real-life persona than the character he is trying to portray. Then you can never be true to your character ever. Hence I have always said no but extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary steps, life is not ordinary now, we are in the middle of a pandemic. This is the biggest platform any celebrity or actor would dream of. As of now, it is also the safest platform. And of course, the money is not bad (laughs). So, everything made sense, I felt like 45 years of my life was being planned for this moment. I really feel that. I feel I have the right mix of mistakes, experience, and humility to know that there is much more to learn.

Everyone is aware of your slightly aggressive nature. How are you going to control that side inside?

I feel like the way we are in real life, it is just a pressurized situation inside the house. I am sure they have safety walls in a place where they will ensure we don't kill each other. Whatever challenges one faces in real life, they are just amplified in these three months. I feel if you can win this, not just winning e title, if you can survive this, if you understand from what place you are reacting, then you are already a winner.

Have you watched the previous seasons? Are you aware of the format?

Not all of them, a few bits and pieces because it is such a big platform that you cannot ignore it. I did not know the format so well and I am learning about it now. A friend of mine told me that do you know what you are getting into? You get Hangry, you react, you know? I asked him if they are going to starve and then I was told that there are tasks. When people told me you have to go and clean the toilets and I was like what... But they are the least of my worries. As human beings, if you are given everything in a platter without any challenges then you will destroy each other. As a civilization, we only thrive on challenges.



Do you have any favourites from previous seasons?

Whatever I have seen I think I could relate to the no-nonsense character of Sidharth Shukla. I like him. But, apart from that, I thought Asim Riaz was a fighter, Shehnaaz Gill was cute AF. I think those three would be my favourites. Apart from them, I don't really know ya because these people were what they were and felt they were real and connected with the audience. Good, bad, ugly, whatever they were, they were real. I want to go there and have fun, have fights, and do everything.

What do you think is going to be your biggest strength and weakness inside?

My strength is going to be my reality and also that is going to be my biggest weakness. What I really am. I know there are certain aspects of me which will shine like gold and I know there are certain aspects of me which are dark and if amplified might not show me in the right light but that is how we are. We are human and I am hoping that that is what people will relate to. I am not dhoodh ka dhula. I have 'kamina' tattoo on my right calf but I also know that I have never consciously tried to hurt anyone and exact revenge or malice in my heart. Recently I was compelled to wonder if the format of the show will allow you to stay true to your character, I feel somewhere we might get diverted but you have to pull yourself back and that is what I know I will.

