Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu to NOT enter the Salman Khan hosted show; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 14 begins this week. Gia Manek was supposed to join the celebrities for the show but looks like that is not happening anymore.

Bigg Boss 14 is a week away from its premiere. will host its grand premiere on October 3 i.e Saturday. The show which is in its 14th season currently will see a host of celebrities enter the house. From Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, to Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, several celebrities from all host of background will be entering the camera monitored house. Gia Manek aka the original Gopi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya was to enter the house as well. However, we hear the deal between the two did not work.

A source informs, "Gia was all set to enter the house but her deal with the channel did not work out. Gia would definitely had been an addition to the show and with an anticipation about her camaraderie with Nishant Malkhani, the buzz would have definitely picked up. However, Abhinav Shukla's entry will definitely fill that void especially given that Rubina and Abhinav share a great chemistry. The duo was perhaps the last ones to give their nod for the show."

Speaking of the reality show, the show will air at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Salman will be returning as a host for the eleventh season this year and during the launch, he mentioned that it will be a dream come true season for anyone. He also mentioned that this season will have a BB Mall, BB restaurant corner, BB spa and more inside the house.

