Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: A group of doctors visit the sets to ascertain precautionary measures?

One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 has been postponed for a month, as we had already revealed. The show will now tentatively premiere on October 4 with the lockdown being the central theme this year. Like last year, the house will be in Film City itself with a few amends made to the house, keeping the social distancing guideline in mind. However, sources had informed us that the maintenance work on sets faced a few hiccups because of heavy rains in the city in the last week.

Now, a very reliable source informs us that a group of doctors visited the set of the show recently to ascertain all precautionary measures are being taken. Given that the show will have many contestants inside, with a considerably larger crew, makers are making sure everything is as per the guidelines and hence, all necessary measures are being taken.

According to the buzz, the contestants will be kept in quarantine for a few days before they are put inside the BB house. Initially, they were to begin the process by month end with the show premiering in September first week but things have been postponed. Jasmin Bhasin, Eijah Khan, Pavitra Punia, among others have been confirmed to be put inside the house. Nia Sharma, too were approached but things did not work out.

Bigg Boss 14 first promo was out recently and has received mixed response.

