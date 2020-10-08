Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin on Aly Goni: If he would have come in BB, it would've been really fun

Before Jasmin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, we had asked her if she will miss not having Aly around because the buzz was that he was going inside this year.

Bigg Boss 14 has commenced and while there is a lot of focus on the seniors which includes Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan, the new contestants also called freshers are yet to make their mark. However, amid all this we have seen Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Shehzad Deol and Pavitra Punia slowly but steadily getting into he driving seat and taking a stand. Nikki Tamboli has managed to grab all space of the camera with her 'fights'. Recently, for a task, Bigg Boss had asked the female contestants to 'woo' Sidharth in the best possible way.

For the same, everyone opted for different styles, with Jasmin using her cuteness to win Shukla's tattoo. Aly Goni, Jasmin's close friend and rumoured BF, came out and supporting Bhasin saying whatever she is doing is for the task. Well, before Jasmin entered the house, we had asked her if she will miss not having Aly around because the buzz was that he was going inside this year. To this, Jasmin said, "If Aly would have come in the show, it would have been really fun because we get along really well. We are super fun together."

She added, "He chose not to do this show at this point because he had a prior commitment, like I had last year and he is going for that," and quipped, "I am sorry for those who are disappointed with not seeing us inside together but I will try and make up for it by entertaining them in Bigg Boss." Well, Aly is definitely fulfilling his role as a friend from outside.

