Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin on rejecting offer before, Sidharth Shukla, mental pressure, backlash

Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin Bhasin spoke to Pinkvilla about what made her say 'yes' this year, why she had rejected it before, calls Sidharth Shukla her favourite contestant and reveals if she is prepared for the mental pressure. Read.

It is that time of the year when every house will buzz with chats and discussions over the Bigg Boss contestants. Bigg Boss 14 has managed to bring in some interesting mix of people, from varied fields. One contestant who has entered the BB house is none other than Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before that, she did Naagin 4, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak with Sidharth Shukla and , former BB 13 contestants. Before entering the camera monitored house, Jasmin spoke to Pinkvilla about what made her say 'yes' this year, why she had rejected it before, her favourite contestants from past seasons, if she is prepared for the mental pressure. Excerpts below:

What made you say 'YES' this year to Bigg Boss because you were offered the show before as well?

I am somebody who takes things as it comes. I never overthink or overanalyze anything. I did Khatron Ke Khiladi as well because when I used to watch the show on Television, I would think that I will do this show If I got the offer and I did it. Similarly, I loved watching Bigg Boss and I would try not to miss any episodes.

When I was offered Bigg Boss the last two years, I had prior commitments Jasmin Bhasin

When I was offered Bigg Boss the last two years, I had prior commitments. I was doing Naagin last year during the same time and then before that I was busy with Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji on Star Plus. So, I could not accept Bigg Boss offer but this time when they offered, I had no prior commitment, and hence, I decided to do it. Bigg Boss is one reality show which is a completely different format and pulls you out of your comfort zone. You leave your comfort and love ones, and my experience in life has been that whenever I have left my comfort zone to try something new, it has helped me grow tremendously, professionally, and personally. I had left my family to begin career, then I had left my job where I was comfortable for modelling and then acting, so for me, the only reason was that it was time to grow again and explore my personality more.

Bigg Boss house is slightly different from any other reality show. The controversies and backlash one can receive from the loyal audience is unprecedented. Are you prepared?

I know that controversies and backlash happens, but it is human nature to get angry and get into arguments, in our normal lives too, we all have our differences and fights. Our fans have only seen us in our characters where we are mostly to the best of our behaviour. They have not seen this unknown side to us and hence it can be new. But when it comes to backlash, I know I am not a bad person. Of course, inside the house we will be put into extreme situations where I might react differently which might be shocking for people but I have no apprehensions in mind or insecurity about that. I am not too consumed by any negative thoughts, I have no problem with my personality and I am comfortable in my skin. I will be the way I am, I won't be a changed person inside, right? So, I am totally okay with whatever the show brings to me.

I would get really entertained by watching Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry, their bond Jasmin Bhasin

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin: Journey, Link Ups, Personal Life; Everything you want to know about her

Do you have any favourite contestants from last seasons whose journey you enjoyed?

Every person is different and their journey had been different inside the house. My only aim is to be myself and enjoy my time on the show. Coming to my favourite contestants, I would get really entertained by watching Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry, their bond.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 3, 2020 at 12:18pm PDT

Are you mentally prepared for all the tasks and emotional jerks you might have to endure inside?

The mental pressure will either break me or make me stronger. From what I know about myself, I am not someone to drown. I have been a survivor so I think I can handle the pressure inside.

Because you are entering the house during a pandemic, did you have any apprehensions?

I have no apprehensions about entering the house amid a pandemic because we are following all procedures. We have been quarantined and are going through medical tests rigorously. We are not meeting anyone. I feel the house is going to be the safest place actually and we are all going to be safe.

Jasmin seemed to have already hit the right point on the show with pulling her leg. Not just that, looks like the actress will already have her first fight with Nikki Tamboli on day 1 of their stay inside. Apart from Jasmin and Nikki, the show saw Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal enter the house.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×