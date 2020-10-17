Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin: Will talk to people in their own language; I perform till last breath

In an exclusive chat before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin Bhasin reiterated that her strength has always been to be able to stand up after every defeat and not give up. Read.

Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin has been wowing us with her performance inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress has been a perfect combination of strength and vulnerability and has been winning hearts. Recently, we saw how Jasmin did not give up till the last moment and after a lot of chaos was declared as the winner of the task, despite Sidharth Shukla allegedly favouring Nikki Tamboli. Jasmin has proved herself time and again and was even seen losing her calm when Nikki abused her during a task. Before entering the house, Jasmin had reiterated to us that even if she wants, she "won't be one of the rule-breakers."

“I want to be a rule breaker and not be boring but certain things are embedded in you. So, no matter how much I want, I cannot be a rule breaker. Even if I don’t want to, I will follow the rules,” she told us and revealed that her strategy inside the house is to perform well in her task. “Bigg Boss is known for its tasks and strategies. I know I will be able to do tasks very well but I don’t know if I will be able to strategise or not. Even if I strategise, it might turn on me because I don’t think I have that kind of a brain to do it,” shared the actor.

She also explained that she thinks she would make a great house captain. “I think I will be great if I become the house captain because I have leadership qualities and I will get my own room and won’t have to do much work but just delegate work and I am very good with it. So, I think I should be the captain for the entire season,” she added.

We have seen Jasmin have bouts of emotional outbreak but the girl has not given up even once. Calling that her strength, she told us, "My strength is that I do not give up. I perform till my last breath. Everyone has a different point of view and it is a small place so ruckus is meant to be created. So, I will try to reason things out peacefully otherwise, I will talk to people in their own language because I am very strong with my opinion."

Lastly, she mentioned that she is going to try and not get aggressive physically to win a task. “To get physical is a very natural human nature when one gets angry. I think this is what we have to control in the house, so I hope I am able to control it. Even as an audience, I did not enjoy seeing something like that. I don’t think it is a very nice thing to see,” the actor said before entering the BB house.

