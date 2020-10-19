Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Wahi thinks Nikki Tamboli will make it to the 'top 5' of the season; Here's Why

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Wahi opened up about his favourite fresher from Bigg Boss 14, and also revealed that he thinks South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli will make it to the 'top 5' of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Read on.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered with a bang two weeks ago. After t, the show is picking pace now, as contestants are finally showing their real personalities. However, there's one contestant who became the talk of the town since day one. Yes, we're talking about Nikki Tamboli. With her 'I am what I am' personality the South Indian actress grabbed many eyeballs.

While for housemates she might be a 'troublemaker,' but for the seniors ( , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan), she's playing the game right. From standing for herself to wearing her heart on her sleeves, Nikki has undoubtedly made her place in the BB 14 house. Not once, but twice, she proved her mettle and snatched the immunity, leaving seniors wowed. She impressed them with her performance and went on to become the first and only confirmed fresher to date.

It's simple, 'You can love her or hate her, but you cannot ignore her.' Though many viewers might not like Nikki, many also think she is a 'perfect Bigg Boss candidate.' We at Pinkvilla recently got into a candid chat with Karan Wahi, who is all set to host Bigg Buzz on Voot, and asked him who he sees in the Top 5 in Bigg Boss season 4. Not much to your surprise, the handsome hunk thinks Nikki will certainly make it to the Top 5 of the game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli; Most followed contender on social media REVEALED

He stated, 'I have a clear thought that Nikki Tamboli will definitely be in the top five of Bigg Boss season 14.' Citing reasons for the same, Karan shared, ' It is a pattern. I feel that Bigg Boss fans love to keep unique characters until the end. In real-time, the things that she does in the house might be right on her part, but she won’t be right for the entire house. But, I think that is what creates interest, and the question is who is wrong but there is no one wrong in this case. I feel the fans of Bigg Boss be supportive of a character like her because they think she is and will be very interesting, and this in turn makes the house interesting too.'

While Karan sees Nikki in the top 5, he feels Rahul Vaidya is a strong player. When asked about his favourite fresher from BB 14, Karan revealed that he knows a few of them like Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, and Eijaz Khan personally. 'I would pick Rahul Vaidya because I have spoken to him a lot and I feel he will be very interesting. He has this unique thought about him that he carries himself with and what I like about him right now that he is not going mad or yelling in the house right now. I feel like when somebody is not constantly yelling he is quite soothing to my ears,' said Karan on his favourite BB 14 contestant.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Srishty Rode defends Rubina Dilaik for standing up against BB; clash with Sidharth

He further went on to sing praises of the singer and lauded his nature. 'I think he is such a goofy guy, and when you are naturally goofy it will help you in the long run as it provides a calming quotient in the house. If I was in the house, I would definitely want someone who can sing like Rahul does so that everyone gets entertained. He enjoys a good popularity among females, which adds as an advantage for him,' opined Karan.

Well, do you agree with Karan Wahi's views? Who do you think will be there in the Top 5 of the Bigg Boss season 14?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×