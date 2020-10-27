Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Kavita Kaushik REACTS to Pavitra Punia abusing Gauahar Khan: It shows your character

Kavita Kaushik defends Gauahar Khan and reprimands Pavitra Punia for hurling abuses against Gauahar inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 saw a wild card entry in Kavita Kaushik who also became the captain of the house and is expected to create some waves inside. Before entering, she in a candid chat reacted to the episode where Pavitra Pavitra was seen hurling abuses at Gauahar Khan behind her back. Kavita reiterated that abusing someone on TV is wrong.

"There was no reason for Pavitra to abuse Gauahar. Gauahar had done nothing major for her to deserve that disrespect. Gauahar is a big celebrity in her own right. Forget, big or small, for a game you disrespecting anyone, it shows your character not others, Gauahar has made a name for herself already, she has a fan following," Kavita said and added, "By abusing her, it reflects bad on her and not Gauahar. It pulls your character down and not hers. In fact, I started liking Gauahar more after that."

She also opened up on why showing such an aggressive side can work against you. "Also such kind of aggression shows doesn't look good on anyone. Yes, it worked last season with Sidharth and Asim clashing like giants but repeating that is not working for them. Every person is gifted differently," she concluded.

Kavita also opened up on why she felt Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's fight seemed like a copy of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's clash. She also opened on why she finally said yes to the reality show.

