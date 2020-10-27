  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Kavita Kaushik REACTS to Pavitra Punia abusing Gauahar Khan: It shows your character

Kavita Kaushik defends Gauahar Khan and reprimands Pavitra Punia for hurling abuses against Gauahar inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.
6894 reads Mumbai
Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Kavita Kaushik REACTS to Pavitra Punia abusing Gauahar Khan: It shows your character
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 saw a wild card entry in Kavita Kaushik who also became the captain of the house and is expected to create some waves inside. Before entering, she in a candid chat reacted to the episode where Pavitra Pavitra was seen hurling abuses at Gauahar Khan behind her back. Kavita reiterated that abusing someone on TV is wrong. 

"There was no reason for Pavitra to abuse Gauahar. Gauahar had done nothing major for her to deserve that disrespect. Gauahar is a big celebrity in her own right. Forget, big or small, for a game you disrespecting anyone, it shows your character not others, Gauahar has made a name for herself already, she has a fan following," Kavita said and added, "By abusing her, it reflects bad on her and not Gauahar. It pulls your character down and not hers. In fact, I started liking Gauahar more after that."

By abusing Gauahar Khan, it reflects bad on Pavitra and not Gauahar
Kavita Kaushik

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals it was Kamya Punjabi who motivated her to do the reality show

She also opened up on why showing such an aggressive side can work against you. "Also such kind of aggression shows doesn't look good on anyone. Yes, it worked last season with Sidharth and Asim clashing like giants but repeating that is not working for them. Every person is gifted differently," she concluded. 

Kavita also opened up on why she felt Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's fight seemed like a copy of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's clash. She also opened on why she finally said yes to the reality show.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Captain Kavita Kaushik locks horns with Pavitra Punia, Shardul for disobeying house rules
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan takes a jibe at Pavitra Punia for abusing her; Waits for Salman Khan to pull her up
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia hurls a barrage of abuses against Gauahar Khan; the latter responds gracefully
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals it was Kamya Punjabi who motivated her to do the reality show
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh or Shardul; Which wild card do you think will change the game? VOTE
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14 Wild Card Kavita Kaushik on Eijaz and Pavitra copying Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement