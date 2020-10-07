Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit & others quarantined; to enter the house on THIS date?

Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta are definitely going inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The fourth contestant could be between Pavitra Punia's ex Pratik Sehajpal.

Bigg Boss 14 is slowly picking up pace with the contestants trying their level best to live up to the tasks assigned by the seniors i.e Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and . Like informed during the premiere episode itself, the first two weeks will be a deciding factor for many celebrities to secure their place inside the house while a few might get evicted by the second week itself. The seniors too will be leaving by the second week. During the same week, 4 more contestants will be entering the house.

A source informed us, "Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta are definitely going inside the house. The fourth contestant could be between Pavitra Punia's ex Pratik Sehajpal. The contestants are already put under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai." From what we hear, the contestants will first be put in the secret room on the 16th after they meet and greet . Their entry will be kept mysterious with a task assigned to them. Well, this does sound exciting.

Naina is known to be a straightforward person and has previously participated in Splitsvilla as well. The actress was a part of Kumkum Bhagya for a year before she opted out.

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that many ex contestants including Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula will also enter the house as guests and assign tasks to the contestants?

