Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Naina Singh: Sidharth Shukla is the king; Nishant could be him but he is lost

Naina Singh, who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya last, has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as the wild card contestant. Along with her, Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit have also entered and are all set to turn the tables. Before entering the house, in a candid chat with us, Naina, who has previously been a part of Splitsvilla, opened up the new season of BB, why she feels she is still watching BB 13, Sidharth Shukla, and the entire concept of seniors introduced in the house. She also opened up on which contestant she feels is doing great and Eijaz Khan. Naina also made it clear that even if seniors enter now, she will make sure that it is crystal clear to them that this is 14th season and not their show. Over to her:

Have you watched the episodes before entering the house? Do you have any strategy in mind?

To be very honest, I had decided that I don't want to watch the season before entering because I will end up making perceptions about them basis what I see. It would affect my game otherwise. But, then again I told myself that I should watch it to see how they are inside the house but refrain from making any fuss about it in my head. I will be going with a very clear head, and be crystal clear. I am not somebody who will fight at the word go, but my anger comes when someone pokes me a lot and says something rubbish about me or anyone else. I have always taken a stand. Entertainment is not just fighting, people don't get entertained with chaos only, I think I am going to entertain with my antics and sense of humour. I am very good at tasks, so I am very positive about that.

What do you think about seniors entering the house?

I feel that season 13 is going on. Sidharth was a king there and he is a king here too. His aura is something which you cannot ignore, he has that persona and it is a good thing. For me, it is an extended version of BB 13. I really like Sidharth. I feel the seniors are doing what they are supposed to. The freshers need to up their game and make sure they are seen. I am very disappointed that the new people are not doing enough to be seen.

Do you think your vibe will match with anyone inside the house?

I have done reality shows before and I have learnt not to make friends everywhere because people behave differently on shows. But if someone wants to be a friend, then why not? But I will make sure to keep my steps with cautions. I am going to be emotional but not an emotional fool.

Who do you think should buckle up his game?

Nishant, I feel he has a good personality. He could be a Sidharth also, but he is not utilising his potential fully.

We hear more seniors will be entering the house. How do you see that?

Any more seniors if they come, they will try to overshadow us but now they should know Naina is also in the show. This is my show now and I won't let them overshadow us.

