Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli opens up on her strategy inside & finding Sidharth and Gauahar strong

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla before entering the house, Nikki Tamboli opens up on what made her say yes this year and more. She also revealed that Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were her favourite contestants.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has previously worked in South Indian films and is a popular name there. The actress has already started to create a lot of noise inside the house. Its been two days since the launch and Nikki has already fought with Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol. She constantly gets into a banter with Eijaz Khan. In an exclusive chat before entering the Bigg Boss house, Nikki spoke to Pinkvilla and said that she is entering the house so that her fans can see an unknown side to her. She also opened up on her favourite contestants from the previous season. Excerpts below:

Is this the first time you got Bigg Boss offer? 

I had gotten offers before, last year but I was doing movies in South, so I couldn't take it up. 

Do you have any strategy in mind for your stay inside the house?

I think I will take Bigg Boss as it comes. I haven't planned anything. People will instigate you; they will pull you down, but you have to handle it. You cannot go inside without being emotionally strong. 

People do Bigg Boss for several reasons. What is your biggest reason to do BB?

I wanted my fans to know my personality, how friendly, how bubbly I am. It is my reason to do the show. I am not here to get exposure for work, but it is to experience a different world. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she is single; Did she DENY her rumoured relation with DJ Rohit?

Your favourite contestants from previous seasons?

In the previous seasons, I had loved Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla because I think both of them were strong. Gauahar had taken a strong stand for her partner; Sidharth too was very strong and his popularity was unprecedented. 

Are you worried about what image of yours might be perceived outside by the public?

I don't think a negative image is portrayed. Even if a contestant behaves wrongly, Weekend Ka Vaar is the time when things are cleared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

