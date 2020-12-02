Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia clarifies on hurling abuses at Gauahar Khan: It was a loud reaction

Pavitra Punia, who made the headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, was the recent contestant to be eliminated from the popular reality show.

Pavitra Punia was one of the strongest contenders inside the Bigg Boss 14 house; hence, her eviction last week shocked everyone. While her journey inside the BB 14 house was more or less entertaining, with the love angle with Eijaz Khan being the highlight, the one thing which perhaps irked viewers the most was her hurling abuses at Gauahar Khan during the initial week task. In an exclusive chat, we asked Pavitra on the same and the disappointment people felt post that episode. Explaining what led to that reaction, Pavitra accepted that it was a "loud" reaction but shared that she was hurt and didn't mean it.

Explaining herself and what led to the reaction, Pavitra told Pinkvilla, "I am not saying Gauahar was wrong but I will tell you what irked me. They had entered as seniors who were to guide us and challenge us in their two weeks stay inside the house. Right? They were doing their jobs well and we were learning from them and adapting accordingly. The seniors were not going to get any trophy or were not contesting in the season. Throughout we saw, Hina and Sidharth said that they will play fair because at the end of the day, this was our season and we had to take it forward. During that task, neither did Sidharth tell his team to form an alliance nor did Hina’s but Gauahar went to Hina’s team with the offer of forming an alliance. My perspective was that if you claim to love Bigg Boss so much, and when it was clear in the first two weeks that the strongest players for the season were in Sidharth’s team who could throw a lot of shades inside, so if you were thinking from the show’s perspective then why remove them from the game?"

She continued, "I am not blaming her but that is exactly what irked me. She was ready to throw us out as a team not because Eijaz, Pavitra and Nikki were in the team but only and only because of Sidharth Shukla as she had issues with him. I think she did not like him because she apparently tweeted about him a lot during his season. As contestants, we could see Gauahar had anger for Sidharth and I felt she removed all that frustration during the task which I felt was harsh and unfair."

Pavitra then reiterated, "Her idea of an alliance was not necessary. Sidharth was also angry. In that frustration and anger, I ended up abusing. I really had no personal grudge against Gauahar, but it was a reaction to her action. It was a loud reaction but I did not mean it that way. I was just hurt. That’s it."

