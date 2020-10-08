BB14 EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Vaidya feels ‘people consider those who do playback successful; they need to grow’

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14, gets candid with Pinkvilla and spoke about being successful without doing much of playback singing in Bollywood.

It’s been a few days now since we have seen Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer has already got into a spat with Pavitra Punia on the show. In the first two days, the duo was actually getting to know each other but a certain duty change has already put a crack in their budding friendship. Before Rahul entered the house, we asked him why he decided to go inside the house this year. To that, he told us that usually the next four months are packed for him but this due to corona, there was hardly anything and he decided to utilise the time and explore something new about himself and hence said yes to the show.

Rahul had a stupendous start to his career but somewhere he struggled to get many playback opportunities in films. When asked if he sees this as a lull in his career, Rahul shared, “No not really. I do not feel the same because unfortunately in our industry or in Bollywood, anyone who gets success in playback is only considered to be successful. People do not have the tendency to look at other aspects which include pop music, live shows and many other avenues. People really need to grow now and move away from being just Bollywood centric. I have done the maximum number of shows than any playback singer. Every year I am the most sought after performer in the event industry, so that means I am a good performer right? So how can anyone judge me or my success basis how many film songs I have sung? To be able to sing in movies, you need to meet a lot of people, you need to be there at the right place at the right time. I believe a lot in destiny and don’t want to limit myself to being a playback singer alone.”

He continued, “I have never worked to be that, I have always let it come to me originally. I don’t chase it actively.”

About the culture of remixes, he added, “I think it is unfortunate. I don’t enjoy remixes and I think there is immense talent in our country to create original music but the faith of the producers and the decision-makers is not there. There is a loss of faith which needs to be regained, it is more of a marketing decision than anything else. For example, I was very disappointed when Dharma did a remix of ‘Tere Bin Nahi Lagta’. That could have been such a big opportunity for any musician... how difficult was it to create a new tune which will have Ranveer and Sara feature in it. Today, when people sing that song, they won’t remember the new one. Makers need to understand this, I feel.”

