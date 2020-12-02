Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Vaidya's mom REACTS to her son proposing Disha Parmar on the show: Was Shocked

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s mother got candid about her reaction to the former Indian Idol singer’s proposal and his mushy romance.

Rahul Vaidya entered the house as a one-man army and it is his same trait which has helped him become one of the strongest contenders for the trophy this year in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Among other things, Rahul made headlines for his mushy proposal to girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday, which not only left the fans but also his parents, a little shocked. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rahul's mother, Geeta Vaidya, opened up to us on her reaction to Rahul's proposal, his game inside and more.

Speaking about his journey inside the BB house, Mrs Vaidya said, "I am very happy seeing him inside the house. He is playing it smart. I really liked that he stood his ground and showed his maturity in every task. What makes me really happy is that he doesn’t and did not compromise on his values for the show." Proud of Rahul for his accomplishments inside, his mother reiterated that she feels her son has played one of the best games and all on his merit without any support.

When asked if she agrees that Rahul despite being strong ends up saying things which can hurt his reputation in long run. Defending him, Rahul's mother added, "I did not feel like that. I think he is not diplomatic and puts his point across in limited words. In fact, I feel Rubina is unable to summarise her words and hence can become boring with long speeches."

Now, opening up to her reaction to Rahul proposing Disha, his mother exclaimed that even she was shocked and will speak to Rahul once he is back. "I was very shocked myself. All of sudden, he proposed. Actually, Disha had visited our house during the Ganapati festivities which we had held last year. She had come along with Rahul’s other friends. She is beautiful and I like her but Rahul never told me that there is something more. I thought like his other friends she also came. But I think after going inside the BB house, he must have realised something about this relationship and he went ahead with proposing her."

Will she accept the relationship thought? "I will be okay with the relationship, but I would still want to talk to Rahul once he is back. I like Disha."

Lastly, while concluding, his mother shared, "Rahul I feel deserves to win because he rose to this level without any support inside. Apart from him, I think Eijaz Khan but again, I am unable to understand his personality but he plays his tasks well."

