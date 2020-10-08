Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik’s ex Avinash Sachdev approached to enter as a wild card contestant?

As Bigg Boss 14 is catching pace, it is reported that the popular reality show will soon witness wild card entries. And as per the recent buzz in the tinselvile, Rubina Dilaik’s ex-beau Avinash Sachdev has been offered an opportunity to enter the BB house as a wild card entry.

Bigg Boss 14 is building up its fans every day. It’s been 4 days since the show went on air and fans have already started picking their sides. However, it is Sidharth Shukla as the senior who has managed to gain maximum attention. On the other hand, and Gauahar Khan has been receiving lots of love for their rather wise behaviour. Among other contestants, the one who has stood out is Rubina Dilaik who continues to stay in the garden area as she was rejected by the seniors during the grand premiere. Every year we see a few contestants enter as a wild card after a few weeks. Before the wild card, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashami Gupta among others will enter after the second week as contestants. Their entry is sure to shock the 11 others inside the house.

Now, a source close to the development informs that Rubina’s ex Avinash Sachdev has been approached to be a wild card contestant inside the house. Yes, you read it right. Avinash and Rubina dated each other whilst they were paired opposite each other in the show Choti Bahu. However, things did not end well between the two. When asked Avinash if the news is true, he said that it is not true but the source maintains the offer has definitely been made. Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship was tested by Bigg Boss recently after Abhinav who won the immunity in a task was asked if he would like to give up on his immunity to make Rubina a confirmed contestant, but the former refused. However, the two understood the situation well and did not let this affect their bond.

On the other hand, speaking about Rubina and Abhinav, the duo accepted that there were some problems in the relationship during the lockdown but they have moved past it and worked on it. Rubina told Pinkvilla, “We know that OUR relationship is the foundation of our marriage and it is intact and that is one thing which we don't reveal it to the world, it is not vulnerable to the world. It is deep-rooted within us. Whatever you do to the tree, it won't uproot a tree. And that is exactly the foundation of our relationship. We have this love and understanding which is much above any game, any controversy, any house. It has taken us good 6 years to make this and we are still working on it. That equation that we have as a couple is unspoken, which does not need to be discussed on national TV or questioned. That is our strength. I am sure arguments and disagreements but we give each other space and not judge each other.”

