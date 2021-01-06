Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik is strong, I like her says Mahira Sharma; Reveals what she misses of BB

Currently, Bigg Boss season 14 is going on and many old contestants from season 13 have been watching the show. Mahira Sharma, Bigg Boss 13 fame, spoke to Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat and revealed her Rubina Dilaik to be her favourite this season.

One of the popular reality shows on Indian television is Bigg Boss. Currently, with season 14 going on, several new twists and turns have been introduced that have affected the contestants' lives including that of Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat and others. While the show is going on, several previous season contestants also are watching it and one of them is Mahira Sharma, who was one of the most popular stars of season 13. We caught up with Mahira in an exclusive chat and asked her about her favourite this season.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Mahira shared that she is currently busy with work. But, whenever she finds time, she watches the current season. She also revealed that Rubina Dilaik is her favourite contestant on the show and that she likes her alot. She said, "I'm not watching Bigg Boss that much because we're working and a little busy. But, jitna time milta hai, thoda bohta dekh lete hai." Revealing her favourite contestant, Mahira said, "I think, I like Rubina. She's good and she's strong also."

Further, talking about what she has been missing about the Bigg Boss show, Mahira revealed that she's been missing the show a lot. The gorgeous star shared that she along with other contestants from her season miss the show a lot. She said, "Miss toh bahut hi zyada karte hai hum bigg boss jo. Sabhi karte hai. But woh sare contestant jo hamare season mein the, hamare ladaiyan, mastiyaan, jhagde, pyaar woh sab cheezein, dosti. Definitely, Khana banana woh kitchen mein. (We miss the show alot. Everyone does. The contestants on our season, the fun, games, fights, love and friendship, I miss that. And definitely, cooking in the kitchen.)"

Mahira emerged as one of the strongest contenders last season and her friendship with Paras Chhabra became a favourite of the audience. Their cute banter on the show was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Post the show, Mahira saw a huge fan following and bagged several music videos too. Her music video with Paras became a hit among their fans and she is surely among the favourites from Bigg Boss 13.

