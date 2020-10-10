  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal reveals she was rejected from Miss India contest because she was short

Before Sara Gurpal entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, we had asked her the worst thing that has happened to her. She opened up on a rejection she faced. Read.
1970 reads Mumbai
Sara Gurpal of BB 14 fame on rejections
Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal has not been able to grab much attention inside the Bigg Boss 14 house yet. However, before she entered the house, a lot was said about her and also, since she came from Punjab, a comparison was being drawn with last season's Shehnaaz Gill. After she entered the house, a man named Tushar even came out and called Sara out for claiming she is single. He mentioned that they have been married for a few years. 

Before Sara entered the house, we had asked her the worst thing that has happened to her and also the best thing. To this, Sara said, "I think the worst thing that has happened to me is getting rejected when I wanted to be in Miss India contest because I am 5'4 and wasn't eligible. And the best is also the same thing because the time I got rejected, I thought what will I do now? My friend would tell me that I would go ahead in life, and I started modelling, videos started, everything happened organically. One fine day, I got a call to be a part of the jury for Miss India, I was like 'what?' This is how I made my life. It is about how you take it."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal used me, married me for US Visa: Ex husband Tushar Kumar's EXPLOSIVE revelation

Looks like Sara and Shehzad Deol are forming a bond inside currently. 

What do you think of Sara Gurpal? Let us know in the comments section below.

