Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla approached to be a special guest inside the house for two weeks?

Sources tell us that Sidharth Shukla has been approached to be a special guest for two weeks in Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 02:06 pm
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla approached to stay inside the house for two weeks?Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla approached to stay inside the house for two weeks?

Bigg Boss 14 has already got fans excited, thanks to the extremely hit season last year. The show has been pushed for at least a month, as per sources. The first teaser for the show was unveiled with Naagin 5 premiere episode on the channel and the lockdown theme has definitely left everyone intrigued. Salman has promised a fun season in the promo, he shot at his Panvel farm house. While the new tentative date for the launch is October 4, we hear that the channel also plans to get Sidharth Shukla enter the house for two weeks to create some buzz and excitement. 

A source reveals, "The channel is planning to get Sidharth to enter the house for two weeks. The actor was not just the winner of the last season but also enjoyed colossal popularity which the makers want to use to amplify this season's reach too." We tried reaching out to Sidharth for a comment, but he remained unavailable. 

Meanwhile, according to reports, Pavitra Punia Jasmin Bhasin, Eijah Khan, Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar, among others will be seen entering the BB 14 house. Kumkum Bhagya actor Naina Singh, who was also reportedly entering the house, has rubbished rumours of being finalised. The contestants will be put into quarantine for a brief period before they enter the camera monitored house. The show was earlier to premiere by September 5. 

Are you looking forward to Bigg Boss 14? 

