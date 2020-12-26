Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Phogat aims to promote Indian culture; Takes THESE many sarees inside the house

Wild card entrant, Sonali Phogat has already started to make waves on screen on Bigg Boss 14. Now, we've exclusively learnt that the actor-politician aims to promote the Indian culture and tradition on the show in her own unique way.

Actor-politician hailing from Haryana, Sonali Phogat has already begun to make her presence felt inside the Bigg Boss 14 house after she made a wild card entry inside the house. Since then, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans who are watching her every move on television. The actor-politician is also making headlines due to her style as she is seen in the house in gorgeous sarees. And well, we've now learnt that there is a reason behind Sonali's stunning sarees.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sonali aims at promoting Indian culture and tradition via her style and hence, she will be seen decked up in sarees throughout the show. Not just this, we've exclusively got intel that Sonali has taken with her 35-40 sarees and her aim is to promote the rich heritage and culture of our nation on national television on a popular show like Bigg Boss 14 that is watched in millions of households. Hailing from Haryana Sonali has deep-rooted values and loves any opportunity to promote India's culture wherever possible.

When Sonali had entered the house, she was wearing a beautiful saree and on weekend ka vaar episode and Christmas celebration, she will be seen flaunting the royal Indian heritage in stunning drapes. Despite being locked up in the house, Sonali is making it a point to achieve her goal of promoting the heritage in her own unique way and well, she seems to be succeeding at it so far.

Meanwhile, this week we saw her getting emotional in front of Rahul Vaidya as she remembered her late husband on the show. She shared that for years after losing her husband, she could not move on with her life and kept crying which affected her eyesight. However, she shared that her mother-in-law helped her come out of it and encouraged her to join politics.

Also Read|Sonali Phogat EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14 contestant empathises with Vikas Gupta over Arshi Khan fight controversy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×