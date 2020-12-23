Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Phogat REACTS to Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's ugly fight: I empathise with him

Actress-politician Sonali Phogat recently entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she reacted to Vikas Gupta's ugly fight with Arshi Khan that grabbed headlines.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers saw a new entry in the house last night (December 22). Actress-turned-politician, Sonali Phogat made her way into the BB 14 house. She received a warm welcome from all the housemates. But, before entering the hosted show, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive chat with Sonali over her game plans, strategy, contestants, apprehensions, and more.

We also asked Sonali about her reaction to Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's ugly fight, which took place last week. Vikas had pushed Arshi in the pool during their heated spat, resulting in him being ousted by Bigg Boss. Sharing her opinions, Sonali highlighted that it was both, Vikas and Arshi's faults. 'It was Arshi's mistake first, she tortured Vikas a lot, and it resulted in him losing his calm,' she asserted.

Sonali continued, 'However, when you're in the Bigg Boss house, you cannot push anyone or get physically aggressive, it is against the rules of the show. Vikas got extremely irritated with her pokings, and he lost control over his emotions. But, in the game, you have to be strong and control your anger. That said, I empathise with Vikas.'

When asked what she feels about eliminated contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya getting the 'golden chance' to come back in the BB 14 house, Sonali was a little confused. 'This is out of my understanding. I want to play my game and look forward to it,' she stated.

Vikas Gupta re-entered the house yesterday, just before Sonali's entry. Vikas' return left Arshi surprised, but others like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli were happy to see him back. Vikas declared that he is back because now he does not fear anyone's blackmailing. Host Salman Khan during the last Weekend Ka Vaar had reprimanded Arshi for playing a dirty game, and constantly provoking Vikas, leading to his outburts.

