Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Phogat on Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar's stint: They didn't do anything interesting

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, wild card contestant, Sonali Phogat, shared her views on bringing former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan as 'toofani seniors' in the initial weeks of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on October 3 with a new concept and theme. While fans of the show were eagerly waiting to see the new faces, they were surprised to see some old contestants also. We're talking about Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan. The trio was introduced as 'toofani seniors' and controlled the BB 14 house for a couple of weeks.

With Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar in the house, the show caught everyone's eyes. While some touted it to be an interesting twist, several also pointed out that their presence is stealing the limelight from the contestants. In a recent and exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, wild card entrant Sonali Phogat, who entered the show last night, shared her opinions about the concept of introducing seniors. Sonali did not quite like the idea of seniors but was happy to see challengers, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and others competing for the trophy.

'They (Sidharth, Hina, and Gauhar - the seniors) did not do anything interesting for fruitful. Only the new contestants should have been brought in and allowed to play the game. However, the new ones' Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and the other challengers have spiced up the game. They are gelling up with others well and playing really well, 'shared Sonali Phogat.

The actress turned politician, also spoke about her strategies in the game, revealed her favorite contestant, and shared her views on Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's ugly tiff that happened last week. Are you excited to see Sonali Phogat's journey in Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

