Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla clicks wife Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful PIC, Says ‘Its always been a delight’

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik came together in a music video together recently. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik made headlines when they confessed that their marriage is not going well. But living inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, made them realise their faults and they came out as a strong couple. And now when the couple has decided to give their marriage a second chance, Abhinav Shukla is not leaving any chance in praising his wife. The couple was recently featured in a music video which was sung by Neha Kakkar. Fans loved their chemistry in the song.

Recently, Abhinav Shukla, who is also a wonderful photographer, shared a beautiful picture of his wife Rubina Dilaik on Twitter and wrote, “From the first time i photographed you till now ... its always been a delight.” In the picture, Rubina is seen wearing a golden colored strap dress with proper bold makeup. She is looking stunning in the outfit. Fans are also dropping lovely comments on the tweet. In the show, the couple had admitted that the lockdown did take a toll on their relationship. However, they also mentioned that they have left behind the problems and moved on.

Abhinav had said, “The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had. Jo tab humko badi lagti thi, woh actually bahut choti-choti ladaiyaan thi. During our stay in the house, we realised that we were making a fuss about small issues. Now, when she comes out of the house, hopefully after the grand finale, we will look into our issues and will solve them.”

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla’s tweet here:

From the first time i photographed you till now ... its always been a delight@RubiDilaik #latestshoot #portraitphotography pic.twitter.com/mwYNRCEQlQ — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) March 27, 2021

Abhinav and Rubina tied wedding knots in the year 2018. Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 show.

