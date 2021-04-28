Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla posts throwback pic from childhood of his clubbed birthday party with brother

The Bigg Boss 14 star Abhinav Shukla has shared a picture of his childhood and has also shared a secret along with it.

Actor and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla became a household name with his entry into the Bigg Boss house with his wife Rubina Dilaik. The couple had entered the house with a strained relationship but spending time together in the house made their bond stronger. They faced all the hurdles in the house together and emerged as the power couple of the show. The actor is also known for his fun and entertaining nature. He has shared a throwback picture of his birthday party from childhood.

Abhinav Shukla has shared a picture in which he is seen cutting a cake alongside his brother. They are also joined by their mother in the celebration. The actor looked adorable in a white shirt and an innocent face. He also shared in the caption that his and his brother’s birthday falls in the same week, so their mother clubbed their birthday parties for saving the hassle.

He wrote in the caption, “I dont know which birthday of mine that was , but i am 27 Sept, my brother is 1st Oct so my Mom always had a great idea to club the Birthday Parties, those times were simple, but also my mom had 1 less day of cleaning our mess! That was the idea i guess.”

See post here:

He was teased for his post by his friend Gautam Hegde as he commented, “Those wise protruding ears. Aai says the ones with those are very intelligent.” His fans also showered love on his post.

Abhinav Shukla started his acting career with the show Jersey No. 10 and has been part of numerous TV shows. The actor will be reportedly seen in the popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

