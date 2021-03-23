Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla recalls his journey; Says the show is about how to handle humiliation

Abhinav Shukla, who was part of Bigg Boss 14, has revealed that how the show helped in learning some important lessons of his life.

Abhinav Shukla, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik, has become very popular after the show. The couple entered the show to give their marriage second marriage as it has hit the rough patch. They were heading for divorce which was revealed by his wife Rubina but while in the show they mended their relationship. However, in this show actor Abhinav Shukla also learned some important lessons for his life like handling the humiliation.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Abhinav is said the reality show is all about how well one can handle the humiliation. “It helps in develops thick skin for facing trolling. Today everyone is free to judge you and make an opinion about you. But how much are you affected by it is the question. We were honest on the show and whatever happened was right in front of the public. And now it’s up to them to make a judgement on us. But this show has taught me to handle trolling or any sort of negative comments very well now,” he said.

In the show, Abhinav was trolled very badly by Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni who called him ‘naala’. They even indulged in nasty fights which sometimes included his wife Rubina too. Rubina was seen coming out in support of her husband.

Recently, Abhinav had mentioned that he would never be friends with Rahul again in life but complimented him about his speaking manner. And for Aly, he had said that he would like to start afresh with him.

Credits :Hindustan Times

