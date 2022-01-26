Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla's cousin paralysed after getting beaten up; Actor shares ordeal

Bigg Boss 14 actor Abhinav Shukla recently took to social media to inform his fans and followers that his cousin brother was "brutally beaten up, stripped naked, and left to die". After a month of struggle in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), he is now paralysed. Sharing the ordeal, actor said that they were struggling to file an FIR in the same case.

Sharing pictures of his cousin on a hospital bed, Abhinav tweeted, "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die. Somehow he survived. Spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd (sic)." The post also mentioned the actor’s brother's name- Mahesh Sharma and his age.

The popular television actor quickly got a response from IPS officer Surendra Lamba. The officer on his tweet commented, "@ashukla09 Please ask them to get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensuring justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind (sic)!" After the actor’s issue was addressed, Abhinav thanked the officer and wrote, "Thank you, sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind (sic)."

Even the official Twitter handles of Punjab police and Gurdaspur police further replied to the actor. “@ashukla09 Sir, The complaint shared by you is further forwarded to @PP_Gurdaspur for immediate necessary action, please,” wrote Punjab Police India.

