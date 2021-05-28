Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni gets emotional as his friend Rahul Vaidya dedicates a song to him: It’s beautiful

Aly Goni is overwhelmed with Rahul Vaidya’s gesture towards him as he dedicates a song for him.

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya have been among the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The duo had garnered a lot of attention not just for their performance on the popular reality show but also for their bromance. Aly and Rahul, who had met during their stint in Bigg Boss 14, went on to become best of friends and were seen having each other’s back throughout their journey on the show. In fact, the duo has managed to maintain their friendship post BB14 as well and are often seen hanging out together.

Recently, Rahul and Aly’s bromance went on to make headlines once again after the former Indian Idol contestant dedicated a song to his dear friend. Titled as Aly, Rahul’s recent track was all about praising the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Interestingly, the song has left him emotional and he has been overwhelmed with Rahul’s gesture. Sharing his feelings, Aly took to his Instagram story and wrote, “#AlyByRahulVaidya Got tears in my eyes while watching the song. It’s beautiful @rahulvaidyarkv” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Aly Goni's post for Rahul Vaidya's song:

On the other hand, Aly’s ladylove Jasmin Bhasin is also all hearts for Rahul Vaidya’s song and wrote, “This video has my heart” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, talking about the work, Rahul is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s adventure based Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Dahiya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, etc.

