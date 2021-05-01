Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni gets himself tested for COVID 19 as he feels unwell; Asks fans to pray

Aly Goni took to social media to inform fans of his ill health and he also tested for COVID 19. The actor urged fans to get tested if they experience any symptoms.

The charming and handsome actor Aly Goni has made his fans worried since he shared the news about him feeling unwell. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actor recently took to social media to share that he has been feeling unwell for the past few days, hence he will be not be keeping fast for some time in the auspicious month of Ramadan. This sent his fans into a frenzy as wishes started pouring in for him, hoping that he gets well soon.

The actor had recently taken to social media to inform his fans about not feeling well due to which he will be missing Roza. He asked his fans to take care of themselves and pray for him as well. He wrote, “Not keeping roza today. Not feeling well, aap sab bhi apna khyal rakho and dua mein yaad rakho.”

His fans filled his social media with love. Some of the comments were “I m feeling really sad... Waiting to hear that our champ #AlyGoni is fine… GET WELL SOON ALY.” Another user wrote, “Hope you're Fine. Praying for you. Get well soon. Best wishes. Stay Strong @AlyGoni GET WELL SOON ALY.” One fan wrote, “Praying for your wellness GET WELL SOON ALY @AlyGoni jldiii theek hojaooo.”

Aly was overwhelmed by the wishes and prayers, for which he thanked the fans. He also informed people that he is feeling better now. The actor also said that he tested himself for COVID 19 and the results are negative.

See post here:



Aly Goni has been busy with music videos after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. His music video with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin, named Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega was released recently and was hailed by the fans.

